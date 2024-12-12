Beta Of Optimized Ubuntu For IoT Developers

The open beta offers faster development, robust scalability, and enterprise-ready features.

Canonical and Qualcomm Technologies have announced the beta launch of the first-ever optimised Ubuntu image for Qualcomm IoT Platforms. This program enables developers to access Ubuntu 22.04 LTS tailored for the Qualcomm RB3 Gen 2 Vision kit, powered by the Qualcomm QCS6490 processor. A certified version will follow, introducing features designed for industrial applications in sectors like robotics. Additional Ubuntu images are in development for broader Qualcomm IoT platforms. The beta is open to all, allowing developers to download and flash the image onto the RB3 Gen 2 Vision kit via the Qualcomm IoT Platforms portal.

Key Benefits of the Optimized Ubuntu Image:

Accelerated AI Inference : Harness hybrid AI-ready systems, hardware AI features, and integrated Qualcomm AI Hub and SDK for efficient AI deployment. Faster Development : Enjoy a full-featured OS with pre-installed sample apps and libraries to streamline workflows. Enterprise-Ready Solutions : Meet regulatory compliance with long-term maintenance, updates, and enterprise-grade software. Scalable IoT Deployments : Benefit from lifecycle management, a robust ecosystem, and commercial support for maintaining and scaling applications.

This collaboration strengthens the partnership between both the companies. By embedding Ubuntu and Ubuntu Core into the company’s devices, developers can create secure, high-performance applications for industries like retail, industrial, robotics, and edge automation. With support for up to 12 years, optimized Ubuntu images will address the needs of AI at the edge and broader IoT sectors, ensuring security, compliance, and operational efficiency.Developers are encouraged to join the public beta and explore the future of IoT innovation.

“Canonical is committed to making Ubuntu the trusted OS for diverse devices, SoCs, and platforms,” said Cindy Goldberg, VP of Silicon Alliance at Canonical. “This release is a pivotal step in redefining AI and IoT deployments using Qualcomm systems.”

“This beta delivers an out-of-the-box Ubuntu experience for developers using the Qualcomm RB3 Gen 2 Vision kit and QCS6490 processor. It accelerates development, shortens time-to-market, and enhances AI scalability,” said Leendert van Doorn, Senior Vice President, Qualcomm Technologies.